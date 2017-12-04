FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO reviewing data on Sanofi dengue vaccine, urges limited use
#Health News
December 4, 2017 / 3:46 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

WHO reviewing data on Sanofi dengue vaccine, urges limited use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it hoped to conduct a “full review” by year-end of data on Sanofi’s dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Philippines ordered a probe on Monday into the immunization of more than 730,000 children with the vaccine that has been suspended following an announcement by French drug company that it could worsen the disease in some cases.

WHO reiterated its Nov. 30 recommendation that “as a precautionary and interim measure”, Dengvaxia only be given to people known to have been infected with dengue prior to vaccination.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier, referring to the WHO’s SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts) and its separate Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, told Reuters that the experts want to “meet before the end of the year”.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
