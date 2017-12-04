FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi says monitoring outcomes of ongoing dengue vaccination schemes
Sections
Featured
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
Trump to shrink Utah monuments, riling tribes and environmentalists
Politics
Trump to shrink Utah monuments, riling tribes and environmentalists
The battle against Islamic State
Wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sanofi says monitoring outcomes of ongoing dengue vaccination schemes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Monday said it was monitoring outcomes of ongoing public programs involving its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, following the launch of a probe in the Philippines.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The Philippines ordered an investigation into the immunization of more than 730,000 children with the French drugmaker’s product after Sanofi said last week the vaccine should not be recommended for individuals who have not been previously infected by the virus.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of those vaccinated to date live in high endemic settings and, therefore, will have had a prior dengue infection before vaccination,”, Sanofi said in an emailed statement.

Sanofi also said most doses of Dengvaxia, which is available in 11 countries, had been sold in Philippines and Brazil for public health campaigns and added a public vaccination program was “ongoing” in the Brazilian state of Parana.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.