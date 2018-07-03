FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
July 3, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sanofi beefing up diabetes pipeline, sees growth returning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi sees a more diversified pipeline driving a return to growth at its diabetes unit in the coming years and will consider acquisitions and partnerships to help boost performance, a company executive said on Tuesday.

French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“I will not commit to a new guidance for 2019 but we are clearly optimistic for the business,” Stefan Oelrich, executive vice president Diabetes and Cardiovascular at Sanofi, told Reuters.

He cited new drugs under development, the rising number of diabetes sufferers around the world and technological breakthroughs as among his reasons for optimism.

The company had previously forecast diabetes revenue to shrink by 4 to 8 percent a year on average over 2015-2018 as its patent-expired Lantus insulin is being squeezed by pricing pressure in the United States, the world’s-largest health market.

Failure to maintain growth at one of Sanofi’s main divisions led some investors to question the group’s strategy.

Sanofi, whose sales of diabetes medications were down 11.1 percent at constant exchange rates to 6.4 billion euros ($7.46 billion) last year, currently sells eight diabetes drugs and has four others in development.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.