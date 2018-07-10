FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

French government monitoring Sanofi plant at center of pollution complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday that it was monitoring the situation at Sanofi’s Mourenx plant in southwestern France to ensure the drugmaker had taken steps against pollution problems before it would allow the plant to re-open.

FILE PHOTO: The Sanofi logo in front of the entrance of the French drug company's headquarters in Paris, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Sanofi said on Monday that it had stopped production at the plant after an environment body filed a complaint against what it said was massive air pollution.

France Nature Environnement, a federation representing some 3,500 local associations, said emissions at the Mourenx plant, which produces the epilepsy treatment valproate, had been 7,000 times above the limit allowed by French law.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

