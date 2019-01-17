Health News
January 17, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

FDA advisory panel split over Sanofi-Lexicon diabetes drug

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel were equally split when voting on whether to approve an oral treatment for type 1 diabetes developed by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and France’s Sanofi SA.

The panel on Thursday voted 8-8 when asked to assess the once-daily oral medicine, sotagliflozin, an add-on treatment to insulin therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the drug’s approval by March 22.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below