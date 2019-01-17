FDA advisory panel split over Sanofi-Lexicon diabetes drug

(Reuters) - Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel were equally split when voting on whether to approve an oral treatment for type 1 diabetes developed by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and France’s Sanofi SA.

The panel on Thursday voted 8-8 when asked to assess the once-daily oral medicine, sotagliflozin, an add-on treatment to insulin therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the drug’s approval by March 22.