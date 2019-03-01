Sanofi 'strongly disagrees' with Philippines prosecutors over its dengue vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi on Friday said it “strongly” disagreed with the findings made against the company and six of its employees in the Philippines over its controversial dengue vaccine.

The Philippine Department of Justice said earlier it had found probable cause to indict officials from the French drugmaker as well as former and current Philippine health officials over a series of deaths related to the group’s dengue vaccine marketed as Dengvaxia.

“We strongly disagree with the findings made against Sanofi and some of its employees and we will vigorously defend them,” Sanofi said in a emailed statement.

“As this is an ongoing proceeding, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”