Philippines says to charge officials of Sanofi, government over dengue deaths

The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine justice ministry said on Friday it had found probable cause to indict officials from French drugmaker Sanofi and former and current Philippine health officials over a series of dengue-related deaths.

The Department of Justice said in a statement it would recommend charges be filed in court for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, due to what it said were procedural lapses in the implementation of a dengue immunization program in 2016 using the vaccine Dengvaxia.

It recommended six Sanofi officials and 14 current and former Philippine health officials be charged.

Sanofi could not immediately be reached for comment.