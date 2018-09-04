FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Sanofi to pay more than $25 million to resolve corruption charges: SEC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (SASY.PA) will pay more than $25 million to settle charges that its Kazakhstan and Middle East subsidiaries made corrupt payments to win business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Without admitting or denying the findings, the company agreed to pay $17.5 million in disgorgement, $2.7 million in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of $5 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

