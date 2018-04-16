France's Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse's Cooper-Vemedia

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare and drugs group Sanofi (SASY.PA) has agreed to sell a portfolio of 12 pharmaceutical brands to Charterhouse Capital Partners’ Cooper-Vemedia drugs manufacturing arm for 158 million euros ($195 million), the companies said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Sanofi said the sale formed part of its strategy to focus on its main businesses in areas such as allergy treatments and nutritional products, and to simplify its business portfolio.

Private equity and investment firm Charterhouse Capital said the acquisition would help build up the healthcare portfolio of Cooper-Vemedia, which is a European drug manufacturer and distributor.