Genzyme sales help Sanofi deliver second-quarter stable earnings

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) posted slightly higher-than-expected second-quarter profits on the back of strong sales growth at its key rare diseases Genzyme unit, and narrowed its 2018 profit target.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The French drugmaker confirmed it was now poised for stronger growth in the second half as it builds up on acquisitions made earlier this year.

Hurt by declining diabetes sales and a struggle to find enough new products in recent years, Sanofi struck two big deals in January, buying U.S haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and also acquiring Belgium’s Ablynx, which is developing an experimental drug for a rare blood disorder, for 3.9 billion euros ($4.57 billion).

Second-quarter business net income was up 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.558 billion euros while revenues were up 0.1 percent to 8.176 billion.

Sales at Genzyme surged 33.1 percent to 1.8 billion euros. Vaccines revenue, however, fell 15.7 percent, hit by the supply constraint of a combination infant vaccine in China. Diabetes and cardiovascular sales were down 15.6 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial had on average been expecting a business net income of 1.536 billion euros on revenues of 8.279 billion.