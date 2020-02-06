Business News
February 6, 2020 / 6:53 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Sanofi eyes more growth this year as it narrows focus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sanofi is pictured during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday said it was expecting earnings per share to grow around 5 percent at constant exchange rates in 2020, weeks after pledging to focus on vaccines and key treatments like its eczema medicine Dupixent until 2022.

The French drugmaker said net income was up 18.4% to 1.68 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year on the back of double digit growth sales at its speciality care business Genzyme and its vaccines unit.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below