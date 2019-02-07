February 7, 2019 / 6:40 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Sanofi's Genzyme lifts fourth-quarter profits, expects more growth this year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi posted slightly higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong growth at its rare diseases Genzyme unit, and said it expected profits to rise again this year on the back of a revamped lineup of drugs.

Fourth-quarter business net income was up 4.3 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.36 billion euros ($1.54 billion)while revenue rose 3.9 percent to 9 billion. Sales at Genzyme surged 37.4 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Infront Data had on average been expecting a business net income of 1.32 billion euros on sales of 8.9 billion.

