Vaccines and Genzyme help Sanofi keep promise of return to growth

The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi narrowed its 2018 profit target for the second time this year after it posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profits, helped by robust sales growth at its key vaccines unit and its rare diseases Genzyme division.

Third-quarter business net income was up 10.3 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.3 billion euros ($2.61 billion)while revenues were up 6.3 percent to 9.4 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial had on average been expecting a business net income of 2.14 billion euros on revenues of 9.3 billion.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)