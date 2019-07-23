Health News
July 23, 2019

Sanofi signs U.S. rights deal with Roche for flu treatment Tamiflu

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sanofi is pictured during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugs and healthcare group Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday it had signed a rights deal with Roche (ROG.S) for the ‘Tamiflu’ product in the United States.

The deal will give Sanofi exclusive U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) rights to Tamiflu, which is used for the prevention and treatment of flu.

“This is a strategic and important transaction for us as we strive to continually bring innovations to the market,” said Alan Main, executive vice president of Sanofi’s consumer healthcare division, in a statement.

