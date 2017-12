PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi’s Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt on Wednesday told investors that he considered M&A targets in oncology to be “very exensive”.

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi's Chief Executive Officer Olivier Brandicourt attends a news conference to present the company's 2015 annual results in Paris, France, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

“If you are not starting with a platform ... there are few things to ‘synergize’ and it becomes very difficult,” Brandicourt said.