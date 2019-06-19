Sanofi plans 466 job cuts as part of R&D reshuffle

FILE PHOTO: The Sanofi logo at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi on Wednesday said a reorganization of its research and development operation in Germany and France would result in 466 job cuts in the two countries.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman with the French drugmaker said the reshuffle aimed at enabling Sanofi to concentrate its research efforts in cancer, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines.

The company would end new research efforts in cardiology, the spokesman added, solely keeping existing research programs.

The 466 job cuts are to be implemented on a voluntary basis, Sanofi said. The company currently employs 15,000 in R&D worldwide out of a total staffing of more than 100,000.