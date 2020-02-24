Sanofi to create active pharmaceutical ingredients business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Monday it intended to create a standalone company dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) consist of components that are biologically active in a drug.

The French drugmaker said it would create the business on the back of the combination of its API commercial and development activities with six of its European API production sites.