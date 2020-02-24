Business News
February 24, 2020 / 3:19 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Sanofi to create active pharmaceutical ingredients business

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Monday it intended to create a standalone company dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) consist of components that are biologically active in a drug.

The French drugmaker said it would create the business on the back of the combination of its API commercial and development activities with six of its European API production sites.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below