Sanofi to present strategy update in December: CEO

Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, poses before a meeting in Paris, France, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi will hold an investor day to spell out the group’s short and longer term strategy in December, its newly appointed chief executive said on Tuesday.

“(By December) we have enough time to know where our focus should be over the zero to three years, and the three to six years,” said Paul Hudson, who took the helm of the firm last month following the retirement of Olivier Brandicourt. He did not give concrete details on what the strategy would be.