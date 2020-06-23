Health News
June 23, 2020 / 5:52 AM / a few seconds ago

Sanofi and Translate Bio to expand vaccine collaboration

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Tuesday they would expand collaboration on developing vaccines, in a deal which will give Translate Bio $425 million (£340 million) in upfront payments.

The companies said they would expand their existing 2018 collaboration to develop ‘mRNA’ vaccines for infectious diseases.

Translate Bio will get an upfront payment of $425 million, consisting of $300 million in cash and a private placement common stock investment of $125 million at $25.59 per share, marking a premium of 57.6% to Translate Bio’s closing share price of $16.24 on June 22.

Translate Bio will also be eligible for potential future milestones and other payments of up to $1.9 billion, including $450 million of milestones under the 2018 agreement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below