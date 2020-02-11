Deals
Sanoma buys 15 Finnish papers, printer for $125 million

(Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj (SAA1V.HE) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Alma Media’s (ALMAC.HE) regional news media business in a deal valued at 115 million euros ($125 million).

The acquired businesses include the daily Aamulehti, 14 regional newspapers, and a printing house in Tampere.

Sanoma said the deal value includes 42 million euros of net debt and advances received at end of 2019.

Alma Media said in a separate statement it would book a capital gain of 58 million euros when the deal is closed, which is seen happening by late-2020.

The units had preliminary, unaudited revenues of 99 million euros in 2019, and a pro forma adjusted operating profit of 10 million, Alma said.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Uttaresh.V

