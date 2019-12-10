Sanoma sells Dutch unit to DPG Media in 460 million euro deal

(Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma Oyj (SAA1V.HE) said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell one of its main businesses, Sanoma Media Netherlands to local media company DPG Media, in a deal valuing the business at 460 million euros ($507 million).

“Divestment ... provides approx. 400 million euros headroom for M&A, enabling us to capture growth opportunities focusing especially on the learning business,” Sanoma Chief Executive Susan Duinhoven said in a statement.

Sanoma revised its 2019 outlook following the deal, saying net sales from continuing operations would be in line with 2018, while underlying operating profit margin would be around 15%.

Due to the divestment, Sanoma estimates to book a non-cash capital loss of about 110 million euros. Sanoma said its 2019 dividend would be based on free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations.