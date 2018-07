SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) beat second quarter net income estimates on Wednesday, as the bank reported a 30 percent rise in profits.

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) reported recurring net income of 3.025 billion reais ($807.23 million), 14 percent above a Reuters consensus estimate of 2.652 billion.

The bank’s loan book grew 4 percent, reaching 368.2 billion reais.