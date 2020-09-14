Madrid court calls UBS chairman Axel Weber as witness in Orcel trial with Santander

Slideshow ( 3 images )

MADRID (Reuters) - A Madrid court on Monday called UBS UBSG.S chairman Axel Weber to speak as a witness in a trial that will kick off on March 10 next year between Santander SAN.MC and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn CEO job offer.

Legal teams of both parties told the preliminary hearing that they did not want an out-of-court deal.

The judge also called Santander’s chairman Ana Botin and secretary board general Jaime Perez Renovales as witnesses for the trial.