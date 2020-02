FILE PHOTO: Spanish bank Santander's Executive Chairwoman Ana Botin addresses the annual general meeting of shareholders in Santander, Spain, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC), Ana Botin, last week bought 1 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

She paid between 3.64 euros and 3.69 euros per share, according to regulatory filing, adding to share acquisitions in October and December.

Shares in Santander were up 0.7% at 3.58 euros shortly after the market opened on Monday.