Santander posts three percent fall in second quarter net profit on Popular costs

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Santander (SAN.MC) on Wednesday posted a 3 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by restructuring costs of 300 million euros ($350.3 million) due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

Santander - which took over the troubled Spanish lender in June of 2017 - reported a net profit of 1.7 billion euros in the period April to June. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 1.65 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Not including restructuring costs, underlying net profit in the quarter was up 14 percent, boosted by a solid performance in its largest market, Brazil.

Santander has said it expects total restructuring costs of around 1.3 billion euros related to the Popular deal.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.47 billion euros, down 1.5 percent from the second quarter of last year but up just 0.3 percent against the previous quarter. Analysts had forecast a NII of 8.4 billion euros.

Like its European rivals, Santander is struggling to lift earnings from loans in Spain with interest rates hovering at historic lows and rising competition eroding margins.

In Brazil, where the bank makes more than a quarter of its profits, net profit rose 6.1 percent from a year ago, boosted by solid growth in business volumes.

The lender was confident of achieving its 2018 goals and those laid out in its 3-year plan, Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in a press release.

Santander ended the second quarter with a fully-loaded core capital ratio, a closely watched measure of a bank’s strength, of 10.8 percent, compared with 11 percent in the previous quarter.