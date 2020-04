FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank's logo is seen in Warsaw, Poland October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Santander Bank Polska (SPL1.WA) is not interested in buying its rival mBank (MBK.WA) at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.

Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank reported a 50% net profit slide in the first quarter, it said earlier on Tuesday.