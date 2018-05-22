Australia's Santos rejects Harbour Energy's $10.8 billion bid as oil prices surge

(Reuters) - Australia’s Santos (STO.AX) said on Tuesday it terminated discussions with Harbour Energy and rejected the U.S.-based company’s final takeover offer of $10.8 billion, saying it undervalues the oil and gas producer as oil prices surge.

Harbour made a final offer for Santos this week, hiking its bid for a fifth time in nine months after a steep rise in global crude oil prices.

“(The board) resolved to reject the final proposal on the basis that it does not represent a full value of the company and, when combined with the associated risks, is not in the best interests of Santos shareholders,” Santos said in a statement.

Santos said both Brent oil and the share prices of its Australian Securities Exchange-listed energy peers have risen since Harbour made an indicative proposal on April 3.

Oil prices LCOc1 have risen about 17 percent since Santos received Harbour’s initial $4.98 per share offer in April. [O/R]

Citing other drawbacks to the offer, Santos said Harbour’s final offer was highly leveraged on private equity, and that Santos would have to provide fundraising support to Harbour and hedge a large part of its oil-linked production.

The deal would also be subject to approval by Australia’s foreign investment regulator.