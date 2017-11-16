FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Santos says not currently in takeover talks
November 16, 2017 / 12:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Santos says not currently in takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian oil and gas company Santos Ltd said on Wednesday it was not currently in discussions with U.S. investment vehicle Harbour Energy following a media report of takeover talks.

Santos, however, confirmed it had received a takeover proposal from Harbour in August with an indicative price of A$4.55 per Santos share. The board rejected the bid as the price was “inadequate” and the sources of funds were uncertain, the company said.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

