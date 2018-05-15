Australia's Santos says not notified of ENN-Harbour deal on takeover

(Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said on Tuesday it has not been not notified of any deal between Harbour Energy and top shareholder ENN Ecological Holdings in relation to Harbour’s $10.4 billion bid for Santos.

A sign for Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer, is displayed on the front of the company's office building in the rural township of Gunnedah, located in north-western New South Wales in Australia, March 9, 2018. Picture taken March 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Santos said in a statement it noted media speculation about a preliminary agreement between ENN, which holds a 10.07 percent stake in Santos, and Harbour in relation to the Harbour proposal.

Shares of ENN were halted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on May 15 pending an announcement.

“There is no certainty at this time that the Harbour proposal will result in an offer for Santos that is capable of being considered by shareholders,” Santos said.

Santos said it continued to advise that its shareholders to take no action in relation to the Harbour proposal.

The company in April said it would open its books to Harbour after receiving the takeover offer from the U.S. company, its fourth unsolicited bid since August 2017.