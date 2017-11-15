Australia's Santos target of proposed $8 billion takeover bid: report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A consortium of global energy investors has approached Australian oil and gas major Santos Ltd with a proposal for an all-cash takeover worth A$11 billion ($8.34 billion), media reported on Thursday.

The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo

The Australian Financial Review reported Linda Cook, a former executive director at Royal Dutch Shell Plc, had recently approached the Santos board with an invitation to support a scheme takeover from her private equity-backed firm Harbour Energy.

Indicative pricing for the bid was expected to be around A$5.30 per share, a 21 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing price of A$4.38. The pitch was expected to be ready to present to Santos within weeks, the newspaper said without citing sources.

Harbour Energy’s general counsel declined to comment and Santos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Santos rejected a A$7.1 billion takeover proposal two years ago from a fund called Scepter backed by the ruling families of Brunei and the United Arab Emirates, at a time when the company was saddled with nearly A$9 billion in debt.

It has since slashed debt and cut costs, positioning itself to benefit from rising oil and gas prices at its Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, and gas assets in Papua New Guinea, Australia’s Cooper Basin and offshore northern Australia.

Santos said last week it expects to hold its gas output roughly steady over the next several years, with growth to kick off in 2023 from projects in northern Australia and PNG.

Its latest reported suitor, Harbour Energy, was formed in 2014 by private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners to make investments outside the United States.

Earlier this year Harbour completed a $3 billion purchase of Shell’s UK North Sea assets with Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, making it the largest independent oil and gas producer in the North Sea.

Its backer EIG has already invested in Australia, funding Senex Energy on a coal seam gas project and taking a 12 percent stake in the junior producer in a market that faces a gas supply crunch and soaring prices.