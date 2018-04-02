Harbour Energy bids $10.4 billion for Australia's Santos

(Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) said on Tuesday it has received a $10.4 billion takeover bid from private equity-backed Harbour Energy and has agreed to grant Harbour access to due diligence.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured in Sydney February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The offer values Santos at $4.98 per share or A$6.50 per share, a 28 percent premium to the Adelaide-based company’s last closing share price of A$5.07.

Harbour’s offer consists of $4.70 per share in cash and a special dividend of $0.28 per share.

Harbour plans to fund the takeover through a combination of debt and equity, with J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley underwriting $7.75 billion of debt.

“With the support of these providers of capital, Harbour stands ready to move expeditiously towards entering into a Scheme Implementation Agreement and to commencing all necessary government and regulatory review processes,” said Linda Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy.

Santos revealed in November it had rebuffed a A$9.5 billion takeover approach from Harbour Energy in August, saying it undervalued the company.