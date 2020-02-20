Coronavirus, weak LNG prices slow Santos' Barossa gas marketing: CEO

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The coronavirus and weak Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have slowed gas marketing for the Barossa project off northern Australia, the chief executive of project operator Santos (STO.AX) said on Thursday.

“On the marketing front, we continue to have discussions, however the coronavirus outbreak has impacted our ability to have face-to-face talks...which has resulted in a slowing down of the closeout of our marketing activities,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher told analysts on an earnings call.

He said the company still aims to seal some gas deals before Santos and its Barossa partners reach a final investment decision on the project in the March quarter.