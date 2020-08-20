Santos underlying profit nearly halves as virus hits oil and gas prices, shares drop

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer, is displayed on the front of the company's office building in the rural township of Gunnedah, located in north-western New South Wales in Australia, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd said on Thursday first-half underlying profit slumped 48.4%, crippled by weaker realised prices for oil and gas as coronavirus lockdowns hit demand for fuel and related products, sending its shares nearly 4% lower in early trade.

The sharp fall in oil prices, coupled with a global glut, forced Santos to book up to $560 million in impairments, slash capital spending and defer an investment decision on its Barossa gas project.

For the six months ended June 30, average realised prices for the liquefied natural gas it sold slid 14% to $8.57 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), while that for oil dropped 34% to $47.83 a barrel.

“Santos remains confident that when prices and demand recover, our projects will be better placed than those in our competitor countries to leverage the opportunities that will inevitably re-emerge,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said.

The company also said it expected to begin early engineering work on the Dorado oil field off Western Australian, where it has an 80% stake, later this year.

Underlying profit fell to $212 million for the reported period from $411 million a year earlier, the company said. The results were slightly above a consensus estimate of $200 million.

The Adelaide-based gas producer declared an interim dividend of 2.1 cents per share, far below last year’s payout and a consensus dividend forecast of 6 cents per share.

Santos said it was targeting a free cash flow breakeven oil price of less than $25 per barrel in 2020, down from $29 per barrel in 2019.