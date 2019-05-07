Brazil healthcare firm Hapvida to buy rival Sao Francisco for $1.26 billion: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA has reached an agreement to acquire rival group Sao Francisco Saude for 5 billion reais ($1.26 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The move will enable Hapvida to expand geographically, entering Brazil’s south region. Currently, its business is focused on the north and northeast.

Hapvida declined to comment on the matter and Sao Francisco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Hapvida listed its shares and raised funds to finance growth.

Hapvida, which is likely to announce the deal later on Tuesday, will use nearly 3 billion reais in cash to fund the deal and will also issue debt, the source said.

Shares in Hapvida were up 6 percent in late afternoon, following reports on the deal, trading at 32.44 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

The deal would allow Hapvida to add 800,000 clients of Sao Francisco’s healthcare services to its current 4 million clients.

Banco BTG Pactual SA is advising Hapvida, while Sao Francisco hired Goldman Sachs.

Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported earlier on the deal.