May 7, 2019 / 5:43 PM / a minute ago

Brazil healthcare firm Hapvida to buy rival São Francisco for $1.26 billion: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA has reached an agreement to acquire rival group São Francisco Saúde for 5 billion reais ($1.26 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Hapvida, which is likely to announce the deal later on Tuesday, will use nearly 3 billion reais in cash to fund the deal and will also issue debt. Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal had reported earlier about the deal.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum

