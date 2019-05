FILE PHOTO: SAP CEO Bill McDermott speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - SAP CEO Bill McDermott on Tuesday welcomed a $1.3 billion investment by activist investor Elliott, saying it was aligned with his goal of expanding margins through driving top-line growth.

“They have been a fantastic investor. I am very proud they have chosen SAP,” McDermott told reporters at SAP’s annual U.S. user conference in Orlando.