May 5, 2020 / 5:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sweden's Sinch to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect for 225 million euros

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a SAP logo during the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB (SINCH.ST) said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit of SAP SE (SAPG.DE), for 225 million euros ($245 million) in cash.

Sinch, which will finance the transaction using cash at hand and available credit facilities, said cost savings from the combination of the companies on a preliminary basis is expected to reach 11 million euros in fiscal year 2022.

