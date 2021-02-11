SAP buys 'no-code' specialist AppGyver in cloud push

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at the headquarters of SAP (Schweiz) AG in Regensdorf, Switzerland January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Business software group SAP said on Thursday it had acquired AppGyver, a specialist in “no-code” development platforms that make it possible for users to build web applications without having to know how to code.

The deal builds on SAP’s latest product, called RISE, that packages support for clients in shifting their enterprise applications to a cloud environment.

Terms for the deal were not disclosed.