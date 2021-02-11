SAP buys 'no-code' specialist AppGyver in cloud push

BERLIN (Reuters) - Business software group SAP said on Thursday it had acquired AppGyver, a specialist in “no-code” development platforms that make it possible for users to build web applications without having to know how to code.
The deal builds on SAP’s latest product, called RISE, that packages support for clients in shifting their enterprise applications to a cloud environment.
Terms for the deal were not disclosed.
Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Pravin Char
