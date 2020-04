FILE PHOTO: SAP logo is seen at SAP company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

BERLIN (Reuters) - Business software company SAP SE (SAPG.DE) is exploring the sale of a subsidiary that helps telecommunications operators route calls and text messages, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

SAP is working with an adviser to gauge interest in its digital interconnect business and has been speaking to potential buyers, Bloomberg added. A company spokesman declined comment.