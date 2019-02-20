SAP to launch hiring program in March: report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German software maker SAP will be launching a hiring initiative in March despite slowing growth in recent months and a new restructuring program, as staff acquisition is a long-term process, its personnel chief said in an interview.

“We assume that we will have more employees at the end of the year than we have now,” Cawa Younosi, head of human resources (HR) told business daily Handelsblatt.

SAP announced in January that around 4,400 staff are to leave but that its overall headcount would rise.

The company needs experts in growth areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the internet of things, Younosi said, adding competitors were also looking for new staff.

SAP is set to a take a restructuring charge of 800-950 million euros ($906.80-1.08 billion), mainly in the first quarter, to reshape its business.

The supervisory board is to meet on Wednesday.