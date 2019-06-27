Factbox: Activist investor Elliott's top European holdings

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management announced on Thursday it had taken a 2.1% stake in German agrichemicals and pharma company Bayer (BAYGn.DE) Here are some of New York-headquartered Elliott’s top holdings in Europe (in alphabetical order):

AC Milan:

- Lent 300 million euros ($341 million) to China’s Li Yonghong in March 2017 to fund the acquisition of players and bank debt repayments at Italian football club AC Milan

- Elliott took control of the team in July 2018 after Li defaulted on his obligations towards the club

Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS):

- 3% stake revealed in March 2017

- Elliott was last reported to have a 9.5% stake and has agreed to support management’s current strategy after PPG’s (PPG.N) failed approach in 2017

Banco BPM (BAMI.MI):

- BPM agreed to sell up to 7.8 billion euros in bad loans along with a stake in its debt recovery business to Credito Fondiario and Elliott on Dec. 10

- Feb. 6: Elliott to underwrite 95% of an equity tranche in Banco BPM’s 7.4 billion euro ‘ACE’ bad loan securitisation sale

Bayer (BAYGn.DE):

- Stake of under 3% reported by Reuters in December 2018

- Elliott discloses 2.1% stake in Bayer on June 26, 2019, and says it welcomes the company’s new approach in tackling its multibillion-dollar glyphosate litigation issue

BHP Billiton BLT.L:

- 4.66% stake disclosed on April 10, 2017

- Elliott called for the company to sell off its oil business and ditch its dual listing structure

Credito Fondiario:

- Elliott became an investor in the Italian bank and bad loan specialist in 2016

- Raised stake to 81.6% in 2018 after buying into are served capital increase and converting some shares

- Credito Fondiario is studying options to expand with the help of investment bank Goldman Sachs, sources told Reuters on June 27, 2019.

Dufry (DUFN.S):

- 0.94% stake in the airport retailer disclosed on Dec. 20, 2017

Fidessa Group FDSA.L:

- 4.0967% stake in the British software firm revealed on Feb. 21, 2018

GEA Group (G1AG.DE):

- 3.01% stake in German food processing company revealed on Oct. 11, 2017

- Elliott’s stake is now 5%

GKN GKN.L:

- 3.8% stake disclosed on Jan. 15

- Pressured GKN to engage in takeover talks with potential acquirer Melrose Industries (MRON.L) before deal went ahead

Hammerson (HMSO.L):

- 1.53% stake disclosed on April 20, 2018

- 2.03% stake disclosed on April 25, 2018

- Feb. 25, 2019: Elliott gives backing to company plan tosell assets, cut debt and expand its board.

Intertrust (INTER.AS)

- A 6.1% stake in the Dutch trust and business administration company was disclosed on Feb. 13, 2019.

Micro Focus (MCRO.L):

- 5.1% stake confirmed by Elliott on April 23, 2018

Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA):

- 2.5% stake disclosed on Dec. 12, 2018

- Asked board to consider its analysis and views on value creation.

- On April 18, 2019: Pernod raises its profit outlook.

- Company says having regular “courteous” talks with Elliott.

RPC (RPC.L)

- Stake trimmed to 7.8% on April 18, from 7.9% on March 21.

- Comes amid takeover bid for RPC from plastics maker BerryGlobal Group (BERY.N).

SAP (SAPG.DE)

- Elliott announces a 1.2 billion euros stake in the German technology company and says it supports the push by SAP management to sharpen operational execution on April 24, 2019.

- SAP CEO Bill McDermott praises Elliott as a “fantastic investor” on May 7, 2019.

SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE)

- Elliott invested in SLM in 2017 in anticipation of a takeover by General Electric (GE.N), but was wrong-footed as GE turned to peer Arcam instead.

- 29.8% stake in German 3D printing firm disclosed on April 3, 2019.

Stada STAGn.DE

- 3.6% stake in German pharmaceutical company revealed on July 6, 2017

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI):

- 8.85% stake disclosed on March 5, 2018

- Explainer on Telecom Italia governance tussle:

- March 27, 2019: Italy’s state lender CDP seeks to broker a truce between Vivendi and Elliott, to end a boardroom battle that has paralyzed the group

- March 29, 2019: Vivendi drops bid for Telecom Italia board reshuffle

Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE):

- Stake of less than 3% revealed in May 2018 by Elliott

- Elliott said it believed the company had significant scope for operational improvement which would benefit all stakeholders

- Jan. 24, 2019: Elliott doubts merits of plan to split company in two

Uniper (UN01.DE)

- 2.4% stake in German energy company announced on Dec. 5, 2017

- March 19, 2019: Uniper says Elliott’s voting rights now at6.39%; total stake 17.84%

- March 21: Elliott calls for shareholder vote to push Uniper management to discuss deal with Fortum, but drops the motion on May 21.

- June 5: Uniper says it had been notified by Elliott that the investors aims to implement strategic objectives, including potentially removing key personnel

Waterstones

- Book retailer acquired by Elliott on April 26, 2018,price undisclosed

Whitbread (WTB.L)

- 6% stake revealed on April 14, 2018

- Whitbread said on April 25 it would spin off Costa Coffee after pressure from Elliott and other investors