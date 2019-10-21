SAP in three-year cloud partnership with Microsoft

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) disclosed on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft (MSFT.O) to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.

The partnership, called ‘Embrace’, will help clients to run operations in the cloud supported by SAP’s flagship S/4HANA database, new Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan said as SAP released final third-quarter results in line with preliminary figures released on Oct. 11.