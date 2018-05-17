FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

SAP goal remains to triple market cap, but gives no timeframe

MANNHEIM (Reuters) - SAP, Germany’s most valuable public company, remains committed to tripling its market capitalization, but Chief Executive Bill McDermott declined to specify a timeframe on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: SAP SE CEO Bill McDermott (L) and CFO Luka Mucic attend the company's annual results press conference in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“There is clearly the potential to triple the value of this company. We believe that is only a matter of time,” McDermott said at its annual general meeting in response to a shareholder question, reiterating previous comments on the target.

“While we are not giving a specific timeframe, we are certainly charging ahead with this in mind,” he said.

    The company’s market capitalization stood at just above 118 billion euros ($139 billion) on Wednesday. Rival U.S. software maker Oracle (ORCL.N) is valued at around $190 billion.

    SAP’s share price trebled between 2010 and 2017.

    Reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Mannheim and Eric Auchard in London; Editing by Alexander Smith

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
