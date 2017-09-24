FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP has agreed to buy Gigya for $350 million: Israeli media
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 24, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

SAP has agreed to buy Gigya for $350 million: Israeli media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - German software group SAP (SAPG.DE) has agreed to buy online customer service provider Gigya for about $350 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Gigya operates in a field known as customer identity and access management, with a digital platform it says helps companies build relationships with their customers. It is headquartered in California but its founders are from Israel, where it also has offices.

Several Israeli financial news outlets reported on the agreement. Gigya and SAP declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.