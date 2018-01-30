SAP CEO targets margins, bullish on world economy

WALLDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP (SAPG.DE) will drive margin expansion this year by streamlining its business, CEO Bill McDermott told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“This year, the entire company will be on one platform,” McDermott said after SAP announced 2017 results that met its twice-raised guidance but came in just shy of analyst expectations.

The world economy is “about as good as it gets”, the 56-year-old American CEO said, pushing back against fears that rising trade protectionism could hurt globally diversified businesses like SAP, Europe’s most valuable technology company.