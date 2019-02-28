Business News
February 28, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

SAP says CEO McDermott bags 9.8 million euros in 2018

1 Min Read

SAP SE CEO Bill McDermott attends the company's annual results press conference in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott received total benefits of 9.8 million euros ($11.2 million) in 2018, according to the software maker’s compensation report released on Thursday.

That compares with a 21.8 million euro payout a year earlier, which was boosted by multi-year variable compensation from stock options, making it the highest ever annual payout for a CEO in Germany’s blue-chip index DAX.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
