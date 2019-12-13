Health News
December 12, 2019 / 11:22 PM / a minute ago

U.S. FDA gives early approval to Sarepta's DMD therapy

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(This December 12 story corrects to remove reference to gene therapy in headline and first paragraph)

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an early approval to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males.

It can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below