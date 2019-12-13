U.S. FDA gives early approval to Sarepta's DMD therapy

(This December 12 story corrects to remove reference to gene therapy in headline and first paragraph)
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an early approval to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males.
It can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age.
Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila