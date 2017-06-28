FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Sarepta appoints former Allergan executive Douglas Ingram as CEO
#Big Story 10
June 28, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 months

Sarepta appoints former Allergan executive Douglas Ingram as CEO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it appointed Douglas Ingram as president and chief executive officer.

Ingram, who previously held a senior executive position in Allergan Plc, will also be a part of Sarepta's board.

The appointment of Ingram comes two months after Edward Kaye informed Sarepta's board of his intention to resign as chief executive. Kaye is expected to serve Sarepta in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

