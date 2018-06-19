Sarepta shares soar as gene therapy study shows promise

(Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics’ shares jumped 60 percent on Tuesday after promising results from a gene therapy study positioned the specialty drugmaker as a potential leader in the market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatments.

Results from Sarepta’s three-patient, early-stage study showed that study participants on average experienced a whopping 87 percent reduction in serum creatine kinase (CK) — an enzyme strongly associated with muscle damage caused by DMD.

“I have been waiting my entire 49-year career to find a therapy that dramatically reduces CK levels and creates significant levels of dystrophin,” Jerry Mendell, the study’s principal investigator said, referring to the protein that helps keep muscles intact.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta is among a clutch of drugmakers trying to develop successful gene therapies that hold promise for people with rare, inherited diseases such as DMD and spinal muscular atrophy.

Gene therapies - which generally aim to treat diseases by manipulating genes at a cellular level - have been receiving attention from companies and investors in recent years following high-profile failures in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Just this year, Swiss drugmaker Novartis bought AveXis for $8.7 billion, seeking to add a potentially lucrative gene therapy to its portfolio of rare-disease treatments.

Wall Street analysts expressed optimism that Sarepta - which already has approval for a DMD treatment - could become a market leader if its experimental gene therapy is proven successful.

“Given today’s data, it is really hard to believe this study won’t be positive, ushering in a new paradigm that we expect will transform outcomes for patients diagnosed with this horrible disease,” said Brian Skorney, an analyst at Baird.

DMD, a rare genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement, affects one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males and occurs when a vital part of a gene is absent at birth or gets erased later.

Sarepta’s stock climbed as much as 67.7 percent to a record high of $176.60 on Tuesday.